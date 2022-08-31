UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Hold Joint Drills With Anti-ship Missiles, HIMARS - Reports

Japan's Ground Self-defense Force and the US army have held joint military exercises of defending Japan's remote southwestern island of Amami Oshima, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Japan's Ground Self-defense Force and the US army have held joint military exercises of defending Japan's remote southwestern island of Amami Oshima, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Japanese ground-to-ship missiles, the so-called Type 12 anti-ship missiles, and the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) took part in the exercises. The Japanese defense ministry is working on the modification of the Type 12 missiles to increase their flight range so they can become part of a system that allows targeting enemy bases while staying outside the reach of its weapons.

The drills are a part of the regular joint US-Japanese exercises called Orient Shield and will be held until Saturday, according to the news agency.

"Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations," the US army said in a statement on social media.

A total of 2,100 Japanese and US personnel, including electronic warfare forces, have been taking part in drills across the Kyushu region since mid-August.

