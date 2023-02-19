UrduPoint.com

Japan, US In Talks Over Joint Air Drills On Feb. 19 After N.Korea's ICBM Launch - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Japan, US in Talks Over Joint Air Drills on Feb. 19 After N.Korea's ICBM Launch - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Japan and the United States are negotiating the possibility of conducting joint air drills, which may be held as early as Sunday, in response to North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, the FNN broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources in the know.

According to the report, Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets and US Air Force bombers are slated to take part in the exercise. Depending on weather conditions, the drills could take place as early as Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, North Korea test-fired the Hwasong-15 ICBM, launching it toward the Sea of Japan, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The launch was carried out from the Pyongyang International Airport and the missile reached a maximum altitude of 5,768 kilometers, covering a distance of 989 kilometers.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Saturday that the long-range missile had been fired at a high angle and could possibly travel 14,000 kilometers and reach the continental US territory if fired at a regular angle.

North Korea's neighbors have condemned Pyongyang's latest launch, which comes three months after the test-firing of the Hwasong-17 ICBM.

