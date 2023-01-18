Japan, US Making 'Very Careful Progress' on Microchip Economic, Tech Issues - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Both the United States and Japan are looking forward to making progress towards seeking alignment on export control policies for semiconductors and other manufacturing equipment, Japan's Ambassador to the United States, Koji Tomita, said on Tuesday.

"This is a very complicated issue. We need to work with the industry very closely because whatever we do in this area has to make business sense otherwise our efforts will not be sustainable.

We are making very careful progress, looking at both technical and economic sides of this issue," said Tomita.

The comments came during an interview with White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Cambell hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida met in Washington DC on January 13, where the leaders discussed avenues for furthering the US-Japan alliance, Japan's national defense strategy, and other matters.