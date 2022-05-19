UrduPoint.com

Japan, US May Establish New Int'l Partnership To Access Rare Raw Materials - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Japan, US May Establish New Int'l Partnership to Access Rare Raw Materials - Reports

Japan and the United States are in talks over a new international cooperation format that would provide its participants with an equal access to rare and strategically important raw materials, Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Japan and the United States are in talks over a new international cooperation format that would provide its participants with an equal access to rare and strategically important raw materials, Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The main purpose of the "partnership for the security of mineral resources" will be to reduce the dependence of participants on China, abundant with mines, as well as secure equal access to raw materials used specifically to produce semiconductors, the report said.

It is possible that the potential framework will be discussed at the meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden in Tokyo on May 23, the report said. If they reach an agreement, the new framework could be announced into existence as early as June, the report said.

The new framework is expected to include 10 countries, including Japan and the US, as well as Australia, Canada and unspecified Asian countries, sources said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Canada Tokyo Japan United States May June Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Michel Supports Idea to Create European Political ..

Michel Supports Idea to Create European Political Community

2 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Rao Sardar promoted to grade 22

IG Punjab Rao Sardar promoted to grade 22

2 minutes ago
 Bale named in Wales squad for World Cup play-off f ..

Bale named in Wales squad for World Cup play-off final

2 minutes ago
 AGM of International World Games Association held

AGM of International World Games Association held

4 minutes ago
 SSP appeals citizens to use registered number plat ..

SSP appeals citizens to use registered number plates on vehicles

4 minutes ago
 Security forces kill terrorist in Mir Ali IBO: ISP ..

Security forces kill terrorist in Mir Ali IBO: ISPR

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.