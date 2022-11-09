UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Mull Meeting Of Foreign, Defense Ministers In January - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Japan and the United States are mulling a meeting of foreign and defense ministers in the two-plus-two format in January 2023, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada could meet with their US counterparts, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, to elaborate a joint strategy on China, North Korea and Russia, as well as discuss cyber and space security, the report said.

The situation around Taiwan and Beijing-Tokyo territorial dispute over Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea would also likely be high on the agenda if the ministers met, the report said.

A similar two-plus-two security meeting between the US and one of its closest allies in the Indo-Pacific was held in an online format in early January.

