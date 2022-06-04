Japan, US Mulling Joint Production of Combat Drones to Assist Air Fighters - Reports

Japan is considering launching a joint production of unmanned combat aircraft, capable of supporting the country's air fighters, with the United States, Japanese news agency Nikkei Asia reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Japan is considering launching a joint production of unmanned combat aircraft, capable of supporting the country's air fighters, with the United States, Japanese news agency Nikkei Asia reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the report, the drones will be tasked with early detection of enemy air fighters and incoming missiles, and with interception of launched missiles should the UAVs be equipped with weaponry. The drones will have artificial intelligence so that they will be capable of flying near aircraft based on the assessment of the terrain and weather conditions.

The Japanese government is planning to build the first prototype of the drone by 2025. The UAVs are expected to enter active service by 2035. Japan is also working on new fighter aircraft, also set for deployment in 2035. The drones are expected to be much cheaper than the aircraft.

Hostilities in Ukraine proved that drones are game-changers, according to media sources, as these provide an advantage in air-to-air combat and are capable of flying in areas that are difficult to reach for manned aircraft. Moreover, the drones are expected to reduce the burden on pilots and compensate for Japan's disadvantage in manpower.