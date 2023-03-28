UrduPoint.com

Japan, US, Philippines Set To Establish Trilateral Security Framework - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Japan, US, Philippines Set to Establish Trilateral Security Framework - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Japan intends to set up a trilateral security framework with the United States and the Philippines to counter China's growing military power in the Indo-Pacific region, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The framework will involve the countries' national security advisers, and the first discussions are expected to be held in April, Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano told the news agency, adding that he is "willing to attend" the anticipated meeting.

Another official revealed that Japan was the one to propose the framework, as it believes that facilitating ties with the Philippines is essential for boosting deterrence against China, as well as for preparing for a potential escalation of the situation around Taiwan, the report said.

A US government source specified that the trilateral meeting will likely take place after a summit between the US and the Philippines in Washington on April 11, according to the news agency.

Tokyo has been trying to counter Chinese clout in the region by developing economic and military ties with major powers in the region, such as the US, India and Australia.

