UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Plan 'Attack Base' To Respond To Possible Taiwan Crisis With China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:54 PM

Japan, US Plan 'Attack Base' to Respond to Possible Taiwan Crisis With China - Reports

The US and Japanese armed forces have drafted a joint operational plan to create an attack base on the Nansei islands - southwest of the Japan's main islands - from which to respond to any crisis over the sovereignty of Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The US and Japanese armed forces have drafted a joint operational plan to create an attack base on the Nansei islands - southwest of the Japan's main islands - from which to respond to any crisis over the sovereignty of Taiwan, Kyodo news reported on Thursday.

Japan and the United States are expected to start work to formalize the operational plan in January 2022 when their top defense and foreign policy officials are scheduled to meet anyway in their regular "two-by-two" talks, the report said citing sources in the Japanese government.

The United States military will receive support from Japan's Self-Defense Forces and will deploy US troops on the islands if a Taiwan crisis erupts, the report also said.

However, Japan's current laws would have to be changed in order to accommodate the new US deployment, the report added.

The SDF and the US military are looking at around 40 potential locations among the 200 islands in the Nansei chain for the new base, Kyodo said. The proposed deployment is anticipated to set off a negative reaction from China, according to the report.

Related Topics

Attack China Japan United States January From Government Top

Recent Stories

UK Home Minister Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in N ..

UK Home Minister Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in North London

1 minute ago
 CNG Association's issues to be resolved on priorit ..

CNG Association's issues to be resolved on priority: Sindh governor

1 minute ago
 Minorities enjoying equal rights in country: Ashra ..

Minorities enjoying equal rights in country: Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 Libyan Parliament to Develop Election Strategy Nex ..

Libyan Parliament to Develop Election Strategy Next Week

1 minute ago
 Gazprom Does Not Book Capacity of Yamal-Europe for ..

Gazprom Does Not Book Capacity of Yamal-Europe for Gas Transit Via Poland 4th Da ..

4 minutes ago
 Christmas cake cutting ceremony held for police pe ..

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held for police personnel

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.