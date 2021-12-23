Japan, US Plan 'Attack Base' to Respond to Possible Taiwan Crisis With China - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The US and Japanese armed forces have drafted a joint operational plan to create an attack base on the Nansei islands - southwest of the Japan's main islands - from which to respond to any crisis over the sovereignty of Taiwan, Kyodo news reported on Thursday.

Japan and the United States are expected to start work to formalize the operational plan in January 2022 when their top defense and foreign policy officials are scheduled to meet anyway in their regular "two-by-two" talks, the report said citing sources in the Japanese government.

The United States military will receive support from Japan's Self-Defense Forces and will deploy US troops on the islands if a Taiwan crisis erupts, the report also said.

However, Japan's current laws would have to be changed in order to accommodate the new US deployment, the report added.

The SDF and the US military are looking at around 40 potential locations among the 200 islands in the Nansei chain for the new base, Kyodo said. The proposed deployment is anticipated to set off a negative reaction from China, according to the report.