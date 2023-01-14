UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Planning Development Of Lunar Exploration - Japanese Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Japan, US Planning Development of Lunar Exploration - Japanese Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi said during a signing ceremony of a new collaboration in space agreement with the United States that the two countries are planning to jointly develop a lunar exploration program.

"I understand that as part of the Artemis program, Japan and US are planning the development of lunar exploration...," Hayashi said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Hayashi signed the framework agreement between the government of Japan and the government of the United States for cooperation and space exploration, and use of outer space, including the Moon, and other celestial bodies for peaceful purposes.

During the ceremony, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson also announced his plans to visit Japan next month along with Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy to strengthen the cooperation between his agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The Artemis program is a Moon exploration program of the United States and three partnering agencies: Canadian Space Agency (CSA), European Space Agency (ESA), and JAXA.

On November 16, NASA launched Artemis 1, the first in its new series of unmanned lunar missions, with JAXA Omotenashi and Equuleus CubeSats satellites on board. Equuleus separated on the same day and was confirmed to be operating normally.

The Omotenashi satellite, weighing about 12 kilograms (26.4 Pounds), should have landed the smallest lunar semi-rigid lander to observe the radiation situation on the Moon's surface.

However, on November 21 JAXA said in a tweet that communication with the satellite could not be established, and it was determined that the lunar landing maneuver operation could not be performed.

Related Topics

Visit Nelson Same Lander Japan United States November Government Agreement Satellites

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

3 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

4 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

5 hours ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

5 hours ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.