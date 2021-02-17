UrduPoint.com
Japan, US Reach 1-Year Tentative Deal On Troop Maintenance Cost Sharing - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Japan and the United States have signed a tentative agreement for the 2021 fiscal year on maintenance costs associated with Japanese-stationed US troops on old terms until a new longer-term deal is negotiated, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday.

The current five-year deal is set to expire in March.

"We could reach an agreement at an early time following the inauguration of President Joe Biden. This shows the two countries' strong commitment to the bond of the Japan-U.S. alliance and enhances the credibility of the alliance," Motegi was quoted as saying by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

According to the report, the tentative agreement keeps Tokyo's share of costs at approximately the same level, namely 200 billion Yen ($1.

91 billion) in the year starting on April 1, coming essentially as an extension of the old deal.

As elaborated in a statement of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Tokyo and Washington will continue negotiations to conclude a new long-term agreement beyond the current fiscal year, which ends next April 1.

Japan has shouldered costs associated with the US military presence since 1978. Under the most recent long-term deal, the Japanese yearly spending amounted to 199.3 billion yen.

Former US President Donald Trump long sought to make Tokyo pay significantly more, slamming the existing deal as one-sided. There are reportedly around 54,000 US troops stationed in Japan.

