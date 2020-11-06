Japan-US Relations to Remain Unchanged Regardless of Election Outcome - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that close cooperation between Japan and the United States will remain unchanged regardless of which presidential candidate comes out on top.

"So far, the situation is such that it is not clear which of the candidates will win, but the Japanese-American alliance is for Japan the core of its foreign policy and security. We will continue close cooperation with the United States, there are no changes in this," Suga said at a meeting of the parliament's budget committee in Tokyo.

The prime minister went on to emphasize the importance of the ties between Washington and Beijing on Japan's interests and global stability.

"The establishment of stable bilateral relations between the United States and China serves not only the national interests of Japan, but is important for peace and stability of the global community," Suga told lawmakers.

The US presidential election has turned into a nailbiter as incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden are virtually neck-and-neck in several key swing states. Counting continues with all eyes on Pennsylvania and Georgia, which offer 20 and 16 electoral college votes respectively, and where the total difference in ballot is less than 20,000, according to NBC news.