MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Japanese, South Korean and US government agencies are working together on collecting and analyzing information related to North Korea 's new missile launches, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

On Thursday, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Pyongyang reportedly said their actions were intended as a warning to South Korea.

"[Japanese, South Korean, US] ministries and government agencies are working at full steam, gathering and analyzing information," Suga said at a press conference as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that Foreign Minister Taro Kono had held phone conversations with his South Korean and US counterparts.

North Korea's missile launches come less than a month after its leader, Kim Jong Un, and US President Donald Trump met in the Korean demilitarized zone and agreed to restart denuclearization talks.