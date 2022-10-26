TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Representatives of the Japanese, South Korean and US foreign ministries have held the first trilateral meeting in several months to discuss the development of North Korea's nuclear and missile program, the Ukraine crisis, and Taiwan, as well as the cooperation to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The sides agree that the extremely high frequency of North Korea's missile test launches, including the launch on October 4, when the missile flew over the Japanese territory, is a serious and immediate threat to peace and stability in the region, as well as a challenge to the entire international community," the ministry said is a statement.

The parties also discussed the situation in Ukraine, once again "emphasizing the unacceptability of threats on using nuclear weapons," and rejecting Russia's warning on a possible preparation to use a "dirty" bomb by Kiev, the statement also said.

It added that the meeting's agenda also involved the situation in Taiwan and in the countries of Southeast Asia, as well as the engagement of Japan, the US, and South Korea in addressing the issues of climate change, economic security, and gender equality.

The environment across Ukraine significantly exacerbated last weekend, when reports emerged of a forthcoming provocation related to the detonation of a low-intensity nuclear, or "dirty," bomb. According to sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of the plan under the guidance of its Western supervisors, with the work on creating the dirty bomb being already at the final stage.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was going to blow up the bomb to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba rejected the allegations and said that Kiev remained committed to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.