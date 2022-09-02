Japan, US, South Korea to Discuss North Korea on September 7- Tokyo

(@FahadShabbir)

Japan, the United States and South Korea will hold consultations on topical issues related to North Korea in Tokyo on September 7, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Japan, the United States and South Korea will hold consultations on topical issues related to North Korea in Tokyo on September 7, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On September 7, Japan, the US and South Korea will hold talks on North Korea in Tokyo. It will be chaired by Takehiro Funakoshi, the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will participate from the American side and from the South Korean side Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn. An exchange of views on topical issues of North Korea will take place, as well as the confirmation of the course for close cooperation between the three countries," the ministry said in a statement.

North Korea intensified launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang launched 18 missiles, compared to the eight missiles launched last year.

According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), North Korea spent $1,221 per minute on its nuclear program in 2021, or a total of $642 million.

ICAN estimates that North Korea has 20 ready nuclear warheads. Pyongyang is developing nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from the ground and from submarines.