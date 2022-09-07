UrduPoint.com

Japan, US, South Korea Vow To Cooperate On North Korea's Full Denuclearization - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Japan, US, South Korea Vow to Cooperate on North Korea's Full Denuclearization - Reports

Representatives of Japan, the US and South Korea during talks held in Tokyo on Wednesday agreed on close cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Representatives of Japan, the US and South Korea during talks held in Tokyo on Wednesday agreed on close cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, media reported.

The negotiations lasted almost two hours. They were chaired by Takehiro Funakoshi, the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim from the American side and from the South Korean side Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn.

"Our goal remains a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the US Special Representative for North Korea was quoted as saying by South Korean Yonhap news agency.

The US representative also said that in case of any provocation by Pyongyang, all three countries will respond immediately and decisively.

"We are preparing for all contingencies in close coordination with our Japan and South Korea allies and we are prepared to make short and long-term adjustments to our military posture in responding to the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) provocation," Sung was quoted as saying by the agency.

North Korea intensified launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang launched 18 missiles, compared to the eight missiles last year. According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), North Korea spent $1,221 per minute on its nuclear program in 2021, or a total of $642 million. ICAN estimates that North Korea has 20 ready nuclear warheads. Pyongyang is developing nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from the ground and from submarines.

