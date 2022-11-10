UrduPoint.com

Japan, US Start Military Drills Involving 36,000 People, 30 Ships, 370 Aircraft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 09:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Japan Self-Defense Forces and the US military launched a major joint Keen Sword exercise on Thursday to practice actions to defend remote islands of the Japanese archipelago.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, about 26,000 servicemen of the ground, naval and air forces will be take part in the drills from the Japanese side.

About 10,000 military personnel, including from the space division, will participate from the US side.

In addition, 20 Japan Self-Defense Forces vessels and 10 US ships, as well as 250 Japanese aircraft and 120 US aircraft, including the Osprey tiltrotor, will be involved in the maneuvers.

