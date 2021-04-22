Japan, US to Cooperate in Every Area of Paris Accord, Promote Global Decarbonization- Suga

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Japan and the United States plan to work together to promote decarbonization efforts globally and enhance cooperation between the two countries in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

"On the occasion of my recent visit to the United States last week, I had the pleasure to confirm with you our commitment to lead the world in global decarbonization efforts. In more concrete terms, [US President Joe Biden] and I launched the Japan-US climate partnership on decarbonization and clean energy. Based on this partnership, Japan and the United States will work to promote worldwide decarbonization and continue cooperation in each area of the implementation of the Paris Agreement," Suga said at the US-hosted virtual summit on climate.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese prime minister announced the country's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030, marking a significant increase from its previous climate target of the 26% cuts.

Last December, Tokyo announced plans to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 through increased use of renewable energy and ramping up production to around 50% to 60% of total output.

The Paris Agreement, made within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2015, has a long-term goal of limiting the global rise in temperature to 2 degrees Celsius. The Trump administration announced that it would withdraw the US, one of the major players, from the agreement in 2017, but had to wait until 2019 to do so formally. On his first day in the White House, Biden announced that the US would rejoin the agreement, officially gaining readmission in February of 2021.