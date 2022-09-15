UrduPoint.com

Japan, US To Expand Cooperation On Hypersonic Missile Defense Systems - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Japan, US to Expand Cooperation on Hypersonic Missile Defense Systems - Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on Wednesday agreed to expand cooperation in developing equipment and technologies to counter hypersonic weapons and to begin joint research in this area, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

"The sides agreed to expand cooperation on equipment and technologies to ensure technological superiority of the (US-Japanese) alliance. For this reason, the ministers agreed to continue joint research on technologies for countering hypersonic weapons and, based on the progress made, to consider the possibility of joint research on technologies and components," the ministry said in a statement.

Moreover, the ministers agreed to develop cooperation in the development and use of drones, strengthening supply chains, and cooperation on cybersecurity.

Austin, for his part, reaffirmed Washington's intention to protect Japan from possible threats with conventional and nuclear capabilities. During the meeting, Austin also discussed with his counterpart China's actions toward Taiwan and near Japan's borders, calling them "aggressive" and "provocative," and Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

It was the first visit of Hamada to Washington and the first meeting with Austin after he succeeded Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Washington Nuclear Visit Progress Alliance Austin Japan From

Recent Stories

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

8 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

8 hours ago
 Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

8 hours ago
 Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in ..

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

8 hours ago
 President sees unity, shunning of political differ ..

President sees unity, shunning of political differences, keys to overcome econom ..

8 hours ago
 Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, E ..

Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, Expected to Resign on Thursday

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.