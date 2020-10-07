UrduPoint.com
Japan, US To Jointly Seek Options To Replace Aegis Ashore Abandoned By Tokyo - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Japan, US to Jointly Seek Options to Replace Aegis Ashore Abandoned by Tokyo - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Wednesday that he had agreed with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on collaboration in seeking options to replace the US Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system abandoned by Tokyo, media reported

Earlier in the day, Kishi and Esper held a phone conversation and discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Kishi said that Tokyo was seeking to propose a substitute plan until the end of 2020.

In September, the media reported citing Kishi that Japan was planning to use mobile sea-based platforms for its missile defense after scrapping plans to deploy land-based Aegis Ashore systems.

The new plan envisages building a vessel designed to intercept ballistic missiles or an offshore platform similar to sea oil rigs.

This would remove the risk of rocket boosters falling onto populated areas, which was cited among reasons for abandoning the Aegis plans in June. Issues, however, remain with cost increases and the impact of weather conditions on sea-based missile defenses.

In late June, then Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono announced that Tokyo had abandoned its plans to deploy two Aegis Ashore land-based missile systems in the country. At the time, Kono cited cost and technical issues with the systems as motivating the decision to pull out of the deal.

The Aegis Ashore systems were intended to bolster Japan's defense capability in relation to North Korea.

