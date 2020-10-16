Japan, US Underway With 2-Day Talks on Cost-Sharing Terms for US Military Bases - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Japan and the United States have launched two-day working-level talks to discuss the spending on maintenance of Japanese-stationed US troops for the next five years, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday, citing a knowledgeable source.

The talks are currently held via video conferencing between the ministers of defense and foreign affairs of the two countries, and the first round is expected to finish on Friday, according to the report. The second ” substantive ” part of the negotiation is expected to begin after the US is done with the presidential election on November 3.

On Japan's part, the country is under time pressure to draft its new yearly budget by December so, the report said, they might agree to a tentative one-year deal until a larger framework is negotiated later.

According to the report, incumbent President Donald Trump has demanded that Japan increase its share of spending four times, to $8 billion. This is also something that former US National Security Advisor John Bolton wrote in his book earlier this year.

The current five-year cost-sharing deal between Tokyo and Washington is due to expire in coming March. Japan's spending under it amounted to 199.3 billion Yen ($1.9 billion) for the 2020 fiscal year, covering such costs as utility fees, civilian labor costs and logistical expenses associated with military drills.

There are reportedly around 54,000 US troops stationed in Japan.