Japan Verifies Record High Of Over 300 New COVID-19 Cases Per Day - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:00 PM

The number of new COVID-19 cases in one day in Japan for the first time since the pandemic's onset has exceeded 300, bringing the cumulative total to 3,800 infected people, Japanese media reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in one day in Japan for the first time since the pandemic's onset has exceeded 300, bringing the cumulative total to 3,800 infected people, Japanese media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, summarizing data from local Japanese authorities, 325 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours as of 9 p.m. (12:00 GMT) Friday, including 89 cases in Tokyo and 35 cases in Osaka.

The toll of COVID-19 in Japan has thus increased to 3,813 cumulative cases, the plurality of them in Tokyo (773) and among passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship (712), and 88 people have died.

According to the Japanese Health Ministry's forecast, the peak of the infection in Japan might claim up to 229,500 cases.

Effective Friday, Japan has banned all foreign arrivals from a list of 73 countries, including the United States, the majority of EU member states, China and South Korea. Foreigners with a travel history in these countries within the past 14 days will also be banned from entering Japan.

