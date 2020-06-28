UrduPoint.com
Japan Voices Objections To US Over Inviting South Korea To G7 Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Japan has communicated to the United States its objections to holding the Group of Seven (G7) summit with participation of South Korea, pointing out Seoul's diverging stance on issues pertaining to China and North Korea, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

On May 30, US President Donald Trump proposed inviting Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to attend the G7 summit where he is going to preside, calling the group "very outdated" and saying that it no longer "properly represents what's going on in the world."

According to the Kyodo report, a high-level government official conveyed Tokyo's objections immediately after this statement.

With the final decision yet to be made by Trump, Japan's objection is likely to upset even further its uneasy relations with South Korea, the outlet suggested. The two countries have had a whole spiral of rows that was triggered by the World War II reparations controversy and effectively spilled into the economic and security realms.

Furthermore, South Korea's participation would mean Japan ceasing to be the group's only Asian member. The group otherwise includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as leaders of the European Union.

The summit was initially scheduled for June, but postponed to September due to the coronavirus.

