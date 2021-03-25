Japan Voices Protest to North Korea Over Launch of 2 Ballistic Missiles - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed on Thursday that North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan and voiced protest over that.

Earlier on Thursday, Japanese media reported that North Korea had launched at least one ballistic missile that had fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The launch was also confirmed by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. Later, the CNN broadcaster reported citing a high-ranking US official that Pyongyang had launched two missiles.

"[The launches] are threatening peace and security of our country and region. This is a violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council. Japan voices its strong protests and condemns that," Suga told reporters.

This is the first launches of ballistic missiles conducted by North Korea since March 29, 2020.