Japan Voices Protest to North Korea Over Missile Launches - Defense Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Japan voiced its protest to North Korea over the missile launches that took place this morning, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

The protest was handed over using diplomatic channels through the embassy in Beijing.

Missile launches immediately after the end of the summit by Japan, the United States, Australia and India "are an outright provocation and are totally unacceptable," the minister said.

On the morning of May 25, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan from the Sunan area in Pyongyang. It was the country's 17th missile test since the year start.