Japan Votes With New PM On Shaky Ground
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Japan votes in its tightest election in years on Sunday, with new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his juggernaut Liberal Democratic Party facing potentially their worst result since 2009.
Opinion polls suggest the conservative LDP and its junior coalition partner may fall short of a majority, a result that could deal a knockout blow to Ishiba.
The 67-year-old former defence minister took office and called a snap election after being narrowly selected last month to lead the LDP, which has governed Japan for almost all of the past seven decades.
But voters in the world's fourth-largest economy have been rankled by rising prices and the fallout from a party slush fund scandal that helped sink previous premier Fumio Kishida.
"We want to start afresh as a fair, just and sincere party, and seek your mandate," Ishiba told supporters at a rally on Saturday.
He has pledged to revitalize depressed rural regions and to address the "quiet emergency" of Japan's falling population through family-friendly policies such as flexible working hours.
But he has since rowed back his position on issues including allowing married couples to take separate surnames. He also named only two women ministers in his cabinet.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
Floods hit Saint-Tropez as rains lash south of France3 minutes ago
-
Lewandowski double as Barca shred Madrid in La Liga Clasico3 minutes ago
-
Di Lorenzo fires Napoli five points clear, Atalanta hit Verona for six13 minutes ago
-
19 killed in northern Mexico truck-bus crash7 hours ago
-
WHO chief says north Gaza in 'catastrophic' danger7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 hours ago
-
Di Lorenzo fires Napoli five points clear, Atalanta hit Verona for six7 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table7 hours ago
-
Lewis century gifts West Indies consolation victory in Sri Lanka7 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated7 hours ago