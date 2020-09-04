UrduPoint.com
Japan Vows To Firmly Protect Sovereignty Over Disputed Senkaku Islands - Reports

Fri 04th September 2020

Japan will firmly protect sovereignty over the disputed Senkaku Islands claimed by Taiwan and China, and will strictly respond to every attempt to enter national territorial waters, media reported on Friday, citing Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga

According to the NHK broadcaster, the remarks were given ahead of the 10th anniversary of the incident in which a Chinese fishing boat rammed into a Japan Coast Guard vessel near the islands.

Suga noted that the Senkaku Islands are the inherent part of Japan's territory, both in terms of history and international law.

The islands in question have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan.

Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785.

Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan has illegally seized them, while Tokyo rebuts that Beijing began claiming the islands after the 1970s, when the surrounding water area was found to be full of valuable minerals.

The tensions were exacerbated after the Japanese government bought three of the islands from a private owner in 2012.

