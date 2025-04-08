Japan Vows To Host Successful World Athletics C'ships, Deaflympics
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Japan Sports Agency's commissioner Koji Murofushi expressed hope Tuesday that his country will host successful world athletics championships and Deaflympics later this year.
Koji Murofushi, commissioner of the Japan Sports Agency, speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on April 8, 2025. (Kyodo)
"We'd like to provide support for those events to receive nationwide attention and end in success," the former Olympic hammer thrower told a press conference.
The world athletics championships will be held in September and the Olympics for deaf athletes will be in November, both in Tokyo.
Murofushi also said his agency will "work hard to provide medical and scientific support so that athletes can compete in the best possible condition" at next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
On the issue of online gambling that has shaken the sports industry in recent years, Murofushi said he "has asked sports governing bodies such as the Japanese Olympic Committee to provide compliance education to athletes and coaches."
