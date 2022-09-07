UrduPoint.com

Japan Vows To Take Action If Yen Keeps Falling

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Japan Vows to Take Action If Yen Keeps Falling

The Japanese government will take action if the national currency, the yen, continues to fall, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Japanese government will take action if the national Currency, the yen, continues to fall, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"The foreign exchange market must be stable. Rapid changes are undesirable. Recently, unilateral movements have been observed in this market. The Japanese government is closely monitoring the foreign exchange market with great attention, but if these movements continue, we will take the necessary measures," Matsuno told reporters.

The Yen continued to fall on Wednesday, trading at 144.02 per US Dollar for the first time since August 1998.

One of the new reasons for the further depreciation of the yen was the data of US macro statistics, which turned out to be better than forecast. The US Services business Activity Index rose to 56.9% in August from 56.7% in July, while experts expected a decline.

In addition, the fall is explained by significant differences in the approaches of the US and Japanese central banks to monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve continues to increase the interest rate, while Japan, on the contrary, adheres to an ultra-soft monetary policy and keeps the rate negative.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar Japan July August Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief ..

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief Villages across Pakistan in C ..

3 minutes ago
 Living nations never forget their martyrs: Langu

Living nations never forget their martyrs: Langu

2 minutes ago
 Four more test positive for fatal coronavirus in R ..

Four more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report from Islamabad a ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report from Islamabad admin on PTI's plea

2 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber takes break from world tour due to h ..

Justin Bieber takes break from world tour due to health issues

24 minutes ago
 Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per mau ..

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per maund

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.