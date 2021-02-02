UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Vows To Take Active Diplomatic Efforts To Settle Iran Nuclear Deal Row

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Japan Vows to Take Active Diplomatic Efforts to Settle Iran Nuclear Deal Row

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Japan intends to take active diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

"Our country intends to take active diplomatic efforts, still relying on allied relations with the United States and at the same time reviving traditionally friendly relations with Iran," Motegi said at a press conference.

According to him, it is now necessary for Japan to track how the US-Iranian relations will develop under the presidency of Joe Biden, and Tokyo hopes for the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed the JCPOA.

The agreement provided for the lifting of sanctions in exchange for curbing Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reinstated the sanctions against Tehran.

In 2019, Iran announced a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Biden has vowed to re-enter the JCPOA. On January 22, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the window of opportunity for the new US administration to return to the deal had limits, as Iran was determined to achieve the removal of sanctions.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France Germany Tehran Tokyo Same United Kingdom Japan United States January May 2015 2018 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

MoHR portal to help learning rights

6 minutes ago

Two held with weapons in sargodha

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 1,220 more peopl ..

8 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

8 minutes ago

49 shops sealed over SOPs violation

8 minutes ago

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.