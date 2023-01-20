Japan Wants to Arrange G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in February - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Japan wants to arrange a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in February, around the date marking one year since the start of the military conflict in Ukraine, Japanese broadcaster Asahi reported on Friday, citing a source in the government.

Japan, the Group of Seven's current chair, is in consultations with other members regarding the possibility of convening G7 foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in mid-February, the source was cited as saying.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will attend the Munich Security Conference on February 17, during which he is due to provide explanations about his country's plans to raise its defense spending to 2% of its GDP as well as several key documents on security and defense adopted in December 2022, according to the report.

The next meeting of G7 foreign ministers is currently scheduled to take place in Karuizawa ” a famous resort in the Japanese prefecture of Nagano ” from April 16-18. Among other things, the foreign ministers are expected to discuss the top-level G7 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

The Group of Seven includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.