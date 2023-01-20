UrduPoint.com

Japan Wants To Arrange G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting In February - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Japan Wants to Arrange G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in February - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Japan wants to arrange a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in February, around the date marking one year since the start of the military conflict in Ukraine, Japanese broadcaster Asahi reported on Friday, citing a source in the government.

Japan, the Group of Seven's current chair, is in consultations with other members regarding the possibility of convening G7 foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in mid-February, the source was cited as saying.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will attend the Munich Security Conference on February 17, during which he is due to provide explanations about his country's plans to raise its defense spending to 2% of its GDP as well as several key documents on security and defense adopted in December 2022, according to the report.

The next meeting of G7 foreign ministers is currently scheduled to take place in Karuizawa ” a famous resort in the Japanese prefecture of Naganofrom April 16-18. Among other things, the foreign ministers are expected to discuss the top-level G7 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

The Group of Seven includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Related Topics

Ukraine Canada France Germany Munich Nagano Hiroshima Italy United Kingdom Japan United States February April May December From Government

Recent Stories

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

17 minutes ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

41 minutes ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as â€˜Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as â€˜Year of Sustainability&#039;

42 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

1 hour ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.