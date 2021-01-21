TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Thursday that he wanted to further boost the alliance with the United States under new President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States. In his inauguration speech, the new president vowed to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, racial inequality as well as developing the health care system and economy.

"I am whole-heartedly glad that President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris had been sworn-in.

He [Biden] had a very strong speech, calling for the nation's unity. We will closely cooperate with the new president to ensure free and open Indian and Pacific oceans; to fight the coronavirus, climate change and other problems faced by the international community. I hope to improve the relations with the new president and further boost the Japanese-US alliance," Suga said.

The prime minister added that Tokyo was working with Washington on organizing a phone conversation between him and Biden in relevant time.