UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Wants To Boost Alliance With US Under Biden's Presidency - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:50 AM

Japan Wants to Boost Alliance With US Under Biden's Presidency - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Thursday that he wanted to further boost the alliance with the United States under new President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States. In his inauguration speech, the new president vowed to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, racial inequality as well as developing the health care system and economy.

"I am whole-heartedly glad that President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris had been sworn-in.

He [Biden] had a very strong speech, calling for the nation's unity. We will closely cooperate with the new president to ensure free and open Indian and Pacific oceans; to fight the coronavirus, climate change and other problems faced by the international community. I hope to improve the relations with the new president and further boost the Japanese-US alliance," Suga said.

The prime minister added that Tokyo was working with Washington on organizing a phone conversation between him and Biden in relevant time.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Washington Tokyo Alliance United States Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

6 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

7 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

8 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

8 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

8 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.