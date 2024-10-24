Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Japan wants to host the Women's World Cup in 2031 to ignite the domestic game and cut the gap on Europe and North America, the country's football chief told AFP.

In 2011 Japan won the competition but they have since been overtaken, with women's football booming in Europe in recent years.

"We would like to raise the value of women's football here," Japan Football Association president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said in an interview at JFA headquarters in Tokyo, in front of a giant photo of Japan's World Cup-winning team.

Miyamoto was captain of the Japan men's team when they co-hosted the World Cup with South Korea in 2002, a tournament that helped spark huge interest in football among the Japanese public.

Now 47, he took over as JFA chief this year and has similar hopes for the 2031 Women's World Cup. The country has never hosted the event.