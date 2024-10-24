Japan Wants To Host 2031 World Cup To Fire Up Women's Football
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Japan wants to host the Women's World Cup in 2031 to ignite the domestic game and cut the gap on Europe and North America, the country's football chief told AFP.
In 2011 Japan won the competition but they have since been overtaken, with women's football booming in Europe in recent years.
"We would like to raise the value of women's football here," Japan Football Association president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said in an interview at JFA headquarters in Tokyo, in front of a giant photo of Japan's World Cup-winning team.
Miyamoto was captain of the Japan men's team when they co-hosted the World Cup with South Korea in 2002, a tournament that helped spark huge interest in football among the Japanese public.
Now 47, he took over as JFA chief this year and has similar hopes for the 2031 Women's World Cup. The country has never hosted the event.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..
Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari
More Stories From World
-
UNRWA chief says, ‘The smell of death is everywhere’ in northern Gaza, as Israeli strikes contin ..11 minutes ago
-
Botafogo blast five past Penarol in Libertadores semi31 minutes ago
-
At Commonwealth moot, DPM Dar highlights Pakistan's initiatives for youth empowerment41 minutes ago
-
Tesla shares jump as profits rise on lower expenses50 minutes ago
-
Frustrated Atalanta held to goalless draw by Celtic in Champions League8 hours ago
-
Stock markets and oil prices retreat8 hours ago
-
Leverkusen held to stalemate in Champions League by battling Brest8 hours ago
-
Tesla reports higher profits on lower costs, increased sales8 hours ago
-
Boeing reports $6.2 bn loss as it awaits vote on end to strike9 hours ago
-
Football: Champions League results9 hours ago
-
US says at least 3,000 N.Korea troops training in Russia9 hours ago
-
Five dead, 22 hurt in attack on Turkey defence firm9 hours ago