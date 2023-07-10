Open Menu

Japan Wants To Monitor NATO Debates Via Liaison Office In Tokyo - Foreign Ministry

Japan's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the country's goal for allowing NATO to open a liaison office in Tokyo, the first of its kind in Asia, was to keep tabs on discussions among allies

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Japan's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the country's goal for allowing NATO to open a liaison office in Tokyo, the first of its kind in Asia, was to keep tabs on discussions among allies.

"Japan's position is that it would monitor discussions taking place in NATO among NATO member states," the spokesperson told a news briefing.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in May that his country was in talks to open a NATO liaison office in Tokyo to facilitate consultations with the alliance.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg praised Japan's decision to open a dedicated diplomatic mission as a step toward further strengthening their partnership.

French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly objected to the proposal, saying expanding the alliance's geography beyond the North Atlantic was a mistake. Japanese media reported that France was reluctant to undermine its efforts to bolster economic ties with China.

