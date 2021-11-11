Japan Was Preparing Special Groups to Strike Rear of Red Army in World War II - FSB

When planning a war with the Soviet Union in the mid-1940s, Japan was preparing special strike groups supposed to operate at the rear of the Red Army, according to new archive materials declassified and published by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The publication of these materials from the FSB Central Archive is timed to coincide with the 73rd anniversary of the completion of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East (IMTFE), also known as the Tokyo Trial, convened from 1946-1948 to investigate major Japanese war criminals.

The package of documents includes the protocols of the interrogation on February 9, 1946, in the USSR of Japanese Lieutenant-General Mitsuharu Miyake, a former Chief of Staff of the Kwantung Army, who took part in the preparation of strikes on the Soviet Union.

"In 1944, I gave instructions to local organizations (in Manchuria, also known as Imperial Japan's then-puppet state of Manchukuo) to create special strike groups 'Senpondan' designed for sabotage and terrorist activities in the rear of the Soviet troops," he confessed, according to the FSB materials.

Each group consisted of 15-30 men, who were "the most active, politically trustworthy and proven members" of the Kio-Wa-Kai organization, set up in the region to attract locals to cooperate with Japan in its hostile rhetoric against the Soviet Union, the US, the UK, and China. The organization included around 4.5 million members, according to Miyake, who then served as the chief of staff with Kio-Wa-Kai.

The total number of strictly classified Senpondan groups amounted to 3,000-4,000 people, who were specially trained by Japanese officers "for subversive activities in the rear of the Red Army," Miyake said.

In particular, they were supposed to "undermine railways and highways there, set fire to military warehouses, kill Soviet soldiers, collect espionage information of a military nature, which they then would transmit to the Japanese command."

The suspect recalled that on July 18, 1945, he was summoned by General Otozo Yamada, the commanding officer of the Kwantung Army, who instructed Kio-Wa-Kai to prepare Senpondan groups for active operations, as Japan was getting ready to "act against the Soviet Union."

Miyake gave the order to all local branches of the organization.�

"I cannot particularly say how the Senpondan groups practically operated since I could not establish contact with them after the outbreak of hostilities due to the rapidity of the Soviet troops' offensive," he said.

The Soviet-Japanese war within World War II was declared on August 8, 1945 by the USSR in response to Japan's development of biological weapons and its military alliance with Nazi Germany.

On August 8, 1945, the USSR, having indisputable evidence of Japan's preparation of bacteriological weapons and taking into account the alliance of Japan and Germany, declared war on Japan. The next day, the Red Army launched the Far Eastern campaign, which included three operations - the Manchurian Strategic Offensive, the South Sakhalin Offensive, and the Kuril Landing.

On August 15, 1945, just three months after the Soviet army and Allied troops defeated Nazi Germany in Europe, Japan surrendered. The Instrument of Surrender that brought WWII to a close was formally signed by then-Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu on September 2, 1945.