Open Menu

Japan Watchdog Accuses Google Of Antitrust Violation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Japan watchdog accuses Google of antitrust violation

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Japanese authorities will hand Google a cease-and-desist order over an alleged antitrust violation in the first such move against a US tech titan, a government source said Monday.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) accuses Google of breaking the law by imposing "transactions with binding conditions" on Android smartphone manufacturers in Japan.

Specifically, it says Google made sure that its online app store Google Play needed to be installed as part of a package with its web-browser search app Chrome.

Google Play is so widely used that without it, "Android devices are basically unsellable", the source told AFP.

The JFTC also believes Google dangled financial incentives to pressure these smartphone makers into excluding rival search apps, said the source, who declined to be identified because the information is not yet public.

Such behaviour constitutes "unfair trading practices" banned by the antitrust law, the source said, adding that a cease-and-desist letter would be sent to Google pending a hearing.

Such administrative action is a "fairly strong" measure taken by the JFTC, the source said, and the first against the GAFAM -- an abbreviation for US tech behemoths Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and microsoft.

Google Japan was not immediately available for comment when contacted by AFP.

The move mirrors similar crackdowns on Google in the United States and Europe.

The US government asked a judge in November to order the dismantling of Google by selling its widely used Chrome browser in a major antitrust crackdown on the company.

Meanwhile the European Commission, the EU's executive, recommended last year that Google should sell parts of its business and could face a fine of up to 10 percent of its global revenue if it fails to comply.

In Japan, the JFTC is playing hardball with other US tech giants that it sees as behaving in an anti-competitive manner.

Last month, the agency conducted an on-site inspection of Amazon's Japanese subsidiary in Tokyo, accusing it of abusing its industry dominance to drive down prices.

Amazon Japan used its coveted "buy box" -- a prominent spot on its website -- against sellers, pressuring them into lowering prices to give it a competitive edge over rival e-commerce sites, the JFTC said.

Related Topics

Hearing Google Business Europe Facebook Company Fine Tokyo Buy Japan United States November Apple Government Industry

Recent Stories

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

13 minutes ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

15 minutes ago
 Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

17 minutes ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

44 minutes ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

45 minutes ago
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

60 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

60 minutes ago
 Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai ..

Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on Jan ..

Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3

2 hours ago
 AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates

AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhan ..

Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhance ENT services

2 hours ago

More Stories From World