Japan Weakens Restrictions on Entry of Foreigners, Tourists Excluded

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Japan on Thursday weakened COVID-19 restrictions on the entry of foreigners, excluding tourists.

According to the Foreign Ministry, citizens of all countries with student visas, dependents with sponsors in Japan and those who work for Japanese companies, except for businesspeople, will now be able to enter the country on the condition of observing a two-week quarantine under the supervision of their employers or sponsoring organizations.

At the same time, the number of persons who are allowed to enter the country will be limited by a quota. The quota will be expanded depending on the capacity of coronavirus testing sites at airports.

During the pandemic, Japan banned the entry of all foreign nationals from 159 countries and regions with an unfavorable epidemiological situation. In recent weeks, the government has been gradually easing the entry restrictions.