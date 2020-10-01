UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Weakens Restrictions On Entry Of Foreigners, Tourists Excluded

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:13 PM

Japan Weakens Restrictions on Entry of Foreigners, Tourists Excluded

Japan on Thursday weakened COVID-19 restrictions on the entry of foreigners, excluding tourists

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Japan on Thursday weakened COVID-19 restrictions on the entry of foreigners, excluding tourists.

According to the Foreign Ministry, citizens of all countries with student visas, dependents with sponsors in Japan and those who work for Japanese companies, except for businesspeople, will now be able to enter the country on the condition of observing a two-week quarantine under the supervision of their employers or sponsoring organizations.

At the same time, the number of persons who are allowed to enter the country will be limited by a quota. The quota will be expanded depending on the capacity of coronavirus testing sites at airports.

During the pandemic, Japan banned the entry of all foreign nationals from 159 countries and regions with an unfavorable epidemiological situation. In recent weeks, the government has been gradually easing the entry restrictions.

Related Topics

Student Same Japan All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Ab ..

10 minutes ago

Japan eases entry restrictions for medium, long-te ..

2 minutes ago

Over 4,000 Belarusians Willing to Get Inoculated W ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports five deaths, 543 new cases of Cov ..

29 minutes ago

IMF agrees $6.5 bn Ecuador loan to fight virus dow ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims over 1,500 more lives in Brazil ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.