Japan weather officials warn of more temblors after quakes jolt areas near Mt. Fuji, Osaka

Weather officials in Japan warned that more tremors could occur within a week, following a magnitude-4.8 earthquake near Mt. Fuji and a magnitude-5.4 earthquake closed to Japan's western city of Osaka on Friday morning

TOKYO, Dec. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Weather officials in Japan warned that more tremors could occur within a week, following a magnitude-4.8 earthquake near Mt. Fuji and a magnitude-5.4 earthquake closed to Japan's western city of Osaka on Friday morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no threat of a tsunami following the two quakes but warned that a temblor of similar intensity could occur within a week.

In addition, seismologists said it is most likely that the two quakes are unrelated.

According to the agency, the quake near Mt. Fuji occurred at around 6:37 a.m. local time, registering lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Otsuki in the eastern part of Yamanashi Prefecture. The focus of the quake was at a depth of about 19 kilometers.