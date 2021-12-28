UrduPoint.com

Japan Weighs Providing COVID-19 Booster Shots For All: PM

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:16 PM

Japan weighs providing COVID-19 booster shots for all: PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday the government will consider providing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all people in the country as much as possible, Kyodo News reported

TOKYO, Dec. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday the government will consider providing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all people in the country as much as possible, Kyodo news reported.

Kishida said in an interview with Kyodo News that the country's anti-virus measures will be made as fully operational, so people can feel safe.

Japan has started giving third shots to health care workers since the beginning of December, and senior citizens will follow from February next year, and then the general people later.

The rate of those finishing two shots reached 77 percent at the end of December.

Infection cases with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has not showed a surge in Japan, but community infection cases have been confirmed in some areas such as Osaka and Tokyo.

The government has offered free PCR and antigen testing in such areas and barred new entries by foreigners from abroad since November.

"Besides 31 million health care workers and elderly people, we'd like to consider bringing (the schedule for third shots) forward as much as possible," Kishida said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Osaka Tokyo Japan February November December All From Government Million

Recent Stories

30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget f ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget for 2022

41 minutes ago
 Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln bein ..

Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln being stolen annually: Swati

11 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

11 minutes ago
 DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 ml ..

DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 mln

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.