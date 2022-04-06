UrduPoint.com

Japan Welcomes AUKUS Decision To Cooperate In Developing Hypersonic Missiles

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 11:52 AM

Japan Welcomes AUKUS Decision to Cooperate in Developing Hypersonic Missiles

Japan welcomes the decision of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) to cooperate in the development of hypersonic missiles, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Japan welcomes the decision of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) to cooperate in the development of hypersonic missiles, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"Japan supports the actions of AUKUS to further strengthen cooperation in a wide range of areas such as security and defense, and considers them meaningful. Japan will continue to strengthen cooperation in various forms with important partners, including the US, Australia and the UK to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific," Matsuno said at a press conference.

On Tuesday, AUKUS said in a joint statement that they had agreed to begin trilateral cooperation on the development of new hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities.

