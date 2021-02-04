Japan Welcomes Prolongation of New START Treaty by Russia, US - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Japanese Foreign Ministry welcomed on Thursday the Russian-US decision to prolong the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five years.

On Wednesday, Moscow and Washington exchanged official notes on the extension of New START for another five years with no revisions. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

"This treaty regulates the reduction of nuclear warheads and delivery systems, as well as demonstrates the progress in the US and Russian nuclear disarmament. Our country welcomes its prolongation for five years. Our country expresses hope that this progress will go beyond the United States and Russia, and will result in the establishment of a broad structure of arms control that will include more types of weapons in more countries," the ministry said in a statement.

Japan has also pointed its wish to cooperate on arms control with the new US administration led by President Joe Biden.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5 before the extension. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduces its nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.