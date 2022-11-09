UrduPoint.com

Japan Will Downsize 2 Aegis Destroyers To Install Towahawk Cruise Missiles - Reports

Published November 09, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Japan is planning to downsize two destroyers equipped with the US-made Aegis ballistic missile interceptor systems to increase the operability and seamlessness of the vessels, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The Japanese government is considering installing the US-developed Tomahawk cruise missiles in the destroyers, which requires the vessels to be scaled down to the size of Japan's largest Aegis-equipped vessel Maya, the report said.

The authorities plan to commission one of the vessels by spring of 2027 and the other by spring of 2028, the report added.

In August, Japan was considering equipping two new warships with the Aegis combat information and control system. The new destroyers were expected to operate in the Sea of Japan to monitor, among other things, possible North Korean missile launches.

