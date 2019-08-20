UrduPoint.com
Japan Willing To Step Up Efforts To Facilitate Xi's Possible State Visit - Reports

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that Tokyo was ready to facilitate Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic state visit that may take place next spring, local media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that Tokyo was ready to facilitate Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic state visit that may take place next spring, local media reported Tuesday.

Kono met with Wang in Beijing on the sidelines of a trilateral gathering with South Korea on regional issues.

The Japanese minister expressed readiness to "exchange views [with China] in a candid manner" to make Xi's possible state visit to Japan successful, Kyodo news Agency reported.

The two diplomats discussed possible fields of cooperation, including those pertaining to the Korean Peninsula problem, the agency reported.

Japan and China agreed to turn a new page on the frosty ties between their countries earlier in June during the G20 Summit in Osaka. Xi became the first Chinese leader to visit Japan in almost nine years. In his turn, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited Xi as a state guest in spring next year. During the possible visit, Xi may have an audience with Emperor Naruhito.

