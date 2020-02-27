UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Woman Tests Positive For Virus After 'recovery'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:13 PM

Japan woman tests positive for virus after 'recovery'

A woman in Japan who contracted the new coronavirus and was released from hospital after recovering has tested positive again, officials said Thursday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A woman in Japan who contracted the new coronavirus and was released from hospital after recovering has tested positive again, officials said Thursday.

The case is the first time a patient apparently cleared of the virus has subsequently tested positive for it, a local official in Osaka said.

The woman in her 40s was first confirmed as infected with the coronavirus on January 29.

She was working as a guide on a tour bus with tourists from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in January. The driver of the bus was also diagnosed with the virus.

After being discharged from hospital she tested negative for the virus on February 6, although she still had a cough at the time.

She had no symptoms a week later, but returned to the doctor on February 21 complaining of a sore throat and chest pains.

On Wednesday, she tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, officials said.

At least 186 people in Japan have so far contracted the virus, with three deaths in the country linked to the outbreak.

Aside from domestic cases, at least 705 people have been diagnosed with the virus on board a cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan, including passengers who were allowed to leave the boat after testing negative.

There have been four deaths linked to the virus from the ship.

The government has come under pressure for a relatively hands-off approach to the virus, but on Thursday the Osaka prefectural government said it would expand screening of patients to a broader group than currently stipulated by central guidelines.

"We will make sure that people who should be tested, get tested, and will avoid a worst-case scenario by preventing these people from developing symptoms and serious conditions," Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said.

Related Topics

Governor Driver Doctor Guide Wuhan Osaka Japan January February Women From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

1 minute ago

Prevention from Coronavirus: Schools, religious se ..

8 minutes ago

Two Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib: defenc ..

21 seconds ago

Isolation wards established at hospitals to treat ..

23 seconds ago

Dir Scouts set up free medical camp

24 seconds ago

We have told enemy we have better defence capabili ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.