Japanese Ad Giant Dentsu Says Evacuated Staff From Tokyo Headquarters Over Bomb Threat

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:57 PM

Japan's Dentsu advertising company said on Friday that it had evacuated its personnel from the headquarters in Tokyo after receiving a message that a bomb was planted in the building

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Japan's Dentsu advertising company said on Friday that it had evacuated its personnel from the headquarters in Tokyo after receiving a message that a bomb was planted in the building.

"Ensuring the safety of the company's employees and those in neighboring buildings is our priority.

We notified the police of the incident, and also completely blocked access to our buildings," the company said in a statement.

The company also requested residents to "immediately inform the police in case of detecting suspicious objects in the area near the building."

