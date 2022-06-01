Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in Prices for Fertilizers

Prices for some fertilizers in Japan will soar by 80%-94% from June to October of this year due to economic sanctions against Belarus, Russia's operation in Ukraine, and China's export restrictions, the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives group said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Prices for some fertilizers in Japan will soar by 80%-94% from June to October of this year due to economic sanctions against Belarus, Russia's operation in Ukraine, and China's export restrictions, the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives group said on Tuesday.

"Amid the increased demand for fertilizer raw materials due to rising grain prices, the supply of the world's leading exporters of fertilizers was frozen in the light of economic sanctions against Belarus, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as China's export restrictions. In this regard, the demand of the whole world concentrated on a limited range of alternative sources, leading to a worsening demand situation and growing concerns about the ability to provide enough raw materials to the world," the group said in a statement.

Prices for imported urea will increase by 94% from June to October compared to the same period last year, the statement said, adding that the cost of ammonium sulfate will increase by 45%, the price of potassium metasilicate will grow by 36%, and the potassium sulfate's price will rise by 80%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian government extended the quota for the export of mineral fertilizers until the end of 2022. As before, it will not apply to the supply of fertilizers to the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as to Abkhazia and South Ossetia. In addition, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that the ministry could propose extending restrictions on the export of mineral fertilizers till 2023.