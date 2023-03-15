UrduPoint.com

Japanese Air Force Increases Flights In February Due To Balloons Appearance - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Japanese Air Force Increases Flights in February Due to Balloons Appearance - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) significantly increased the number of emergency flights and strengthened its vigilance in February in connection with the appearance of unidentified balloons, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing its own sources in the Japanese Defense Ministry.

"As a result of the fact that we started to exercise more caution than earlier and thoroughly check the situation, the number of emergency departures has increased," a source said.

In particular, the JASDF was alerted 66 times in February, with 34 cases because of an appearance of a Chinese aircraft, once because of Russian and 31 times for the reason described as "other," which means that there was nothing identified that was necessary to be reported, the source said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry has never revealed specifics of the "other" section, but it might possibly include cases of the appearance of US or South Korean aircraft, balloons and large flocks of birds.

In February, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that three unidentified flying objects spotted in Japanese airspace from 2019-2021 were Chinese "spy balloons." The announcement came amid US statements that the Pentagon has spotted and then shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over its territory. China has refuted the allegations saying its balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that veered off course.

Related Topics

Russia China Pentagon Japan North Korea February From

Recent Stories

Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo ..

Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo City Dubai

32 minutes ago
 TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact ..

TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact Assessment

1 hour ago
 National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorologic ..

National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorological Administration to expand co ..

1 hour ago
 US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive i ..

US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account ope ..

Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account opening through DFM application

1 hour ago
 Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Cas ..

Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Casa

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.