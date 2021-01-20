Japanese Airliner Returns to Tokyo Due to Crack in Cabin Window - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A Japanese airliner with 53 people on board had to make an emergency landing at a Tokyo airport on Wednesday after its pilots spotted a crack in the cabin window, media reported.

Japan Airlines' Flight 141 returned to the Haneda airport 1 hour 25 minutes after takeoff.

It was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members, the Asahi television network said. No one was hurt.

Air traffic controllers were notified about "troubles with the window glass," according to the outlet. The cause of the crack is being investigated.

Two other Japan Airlines planes were forced to make emergency landings last month after experiencing engine troubles.