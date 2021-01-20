UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Airliner Returns To Tokyo Due To Crack In Cabin Window - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Japanese Airliner Returns to Tokyo Due to Crack in Cabin Window - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A Japanese airliner with 53 people on board had to make an emergency landing at a Tokyo airport on Wednesday after its pilots spotted a crack in the cabin window, media reported.

Japan Airlines' Flight 141 returned to the Haneda airport 1 hour 25 minutes after takeoff.

It was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members, the Asahi television network said. No one was hurt.

Air traffic controllers were notified about "troubles with the window glass," according to the outlet. The cause of the crack is being investigated.

Two other Japan Airlines planes were forced to make emergency landings last month after experiencing engine troubles.

Related Topics

Traffic Tokyo Japan Media TV Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3,746 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires to enga ..

37 minutes ago

Rasool Bux Palijo paid tributes through live portr ..

32 minutes ago

Broadsheet case again exposed corrupt mafia: Shibl ..

32 minutes ago

Output of LCVs falls 4.28% in five months

38 minutes ago

Khanewal takes lead in anti-polio drive results

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.