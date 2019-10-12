Japanese Airlines Cancel Nearly 2,000 Flights Amid Approaching Typhoon Hagibis - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Japanese companies canceled 1,929 international and domestic flights over the approaching powerful typhoon Hagibis, local media reported on Saturday.

The NHK broadcaster reported that earlier in the day, that Japan Airlines Corporation (JAL), All Nippon Airways (ANA), Peach Aviation had canceled 262 international flights.

Meanwhile, 13 air carriers, including JAL and ANA, have canceled 1,667 domestic flights.

Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Japan's Pacific coast, including the Greater Tokyo Area, later on Saturday. There is currently heavy rainfall and strong wind in the Japanese capital.

Meteorologists have been comparing Hagibis to powerful Typhoon Ida, which killed 1,269 people and devastated the country in 1958.