UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Airlines To Cancel Over 200 Flights As Major Tropical Storm Approaches - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

Japanese Airlines to Cancel Over 200 Flights as Major Tropical Storm Approaches - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Japanese airline companies will suspend an estimated 222 flights on Wednesday and Thursday as a major tropical storm is expected to reach Japan's western coast later in the week, local media reported.

As of 10:30 a.m.

local time (01:30 GMT), Japan Airlines has already canceled 62 flights, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Several other carriers, such as Japan Air Commuter, Peach Aviation, All Nippon Airways, Solaseed Air, Skymark Airlines, Jetstar Japan, Spring Japan and Vanilla Air, have together canceled some 160 flights so far, according to NHK.

Passengers are advised to check their bookings to get the latest information about their flights.

Related Topics

Storm Japan Media All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

11 minutes ago

Social start-ups receive masterclass in pitch trai ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: The workplace of tomorrow demands more ..

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.