Japanese Ambassador Leaves Building of Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Japanese Ambassador in Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was summoned on Monday after Tokyo lodged a protest in connection with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Iturup Island, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The diplomat told Sputnik that he was summoned to the ministry to discuss bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, Japan's permanent deputy foreign minister, Takeo Mori, summoned Russian Ambassador in Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin to lodge a protest over Mishustin's visit to the Kuril Islands.